Reborn Rich Teaser: Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Been and Lee Sung Min detail riveting storyline

Reborn Rich is an upcoming K-drama helmed by the writer of Sungkyunkwan Scandal, Kim Hee Won and the director of She Was Pretty, Jung Dae Yoon. Helmed by JTBC, it is showing the potential to be one of the biggest releases of the year. The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate

Inspired by the web novel of this name, the drama has been taken up for a spin as it follows the story of a man looking for revenge. Starring in the lead role is superstar Song Joong Ki who will once again challenge a competitive role, this time as Yoon Hyun Woo. After his death, he is reborn in the body of Jin Do Joon, the youngest son of the family that framed him and was behind his murder.

Teaser

The synopsis teaser shows the three leads, Song Joong Ki as Jin Do Joon, Lee Jung Min as Jin Yang Chul, and Shin Hyun Been as Seo Min Young as they present the story of Reborn Rich. They say, this story is a of a person who was born poor and become the ‘servant’ of a family but was eventually murdered by them. It talks about his revenge. On the other hand it is also the tale of the youngest aka the maknae son of a conglomerate (chaebol) family whose greed is similar to that of a devil as he takes down a corporation.