RECAP: Park In Hwan sets up Song Kang and Hong Seung Hee on a date while Na Moon Hee stands up for her husband

In episode 4 of Navillera, we see Park In Hwan's character Deok Chul struggle to stand up for his dreams in front of his family. His eldest son in particular, is too taken aback and nearly offended at the idea of his father reaching for his dreams, especially because it is ballet. At one point, he even goes to Ki Seung Joo's studio and urges him to stop teaching his father because it s humiliating for him. Chae Rok, played by Song Kang, hears this and is aggravated at the man's indecent and narrow mindset. He purposely trips and splashes water all over Seong San before passive-aggressively asking him to leave.

Deok Chul is persistent at coming to practice despite opposition but when his beloved wife, Hae Nam stops talking to him or even responding to him, he thinks that it must be the time that he stopped. He skips practice and goes out hiking with his wife, their daughter and her husband, making her believe that he has let go of his dreams. Chae Rok shows up near his place just in time to see him with his family. However, later when she goes out to get groceries, he quietly and secretly starts practicing in his ballet clothes again. However, Seong San happens to come home at the same time and discovers him. He reacts with the most insulting anger ever and starts blaming his father for giving him a difficult life, ridden with poverty. Deok Chul has no response but Hae Nam comes in just in time and hits Seong San with her bag of groceries, admonishing him for his behavior. She stands up for her husband firmly and later on, tells him to do what his heart desires. The next day, Deok Chul is back at practise again, happy and cheerful as ever.

Chae Rok is equally happy that he's back at practice and Deok Chul asks him to do him a favour by driving his car, adorably named "Bung Bung" to his grand-daughter so that he could gift it to her. Very playfully (but accurately), Eun Ho, his granddaughter asks him whether the gift is the car or the person driving it. As Eun Ho and Chae Rok already have some history, it will be lovely to see how their romance blooms. Deok Chul asks Eun Ho to drive Chae Rok home and on their way out, Deok Chul quietly says, "Take care of Eun Ho."

