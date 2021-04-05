RECAP: Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin share a passionate kiss following a proposal in Ep 14 of Vincenzo

The penultimate week of Vincenzo brought us the moment we've all been waiting for.

The moment fans have been waiting for is finally here! Vincenzo episode 14 took a couple of serious turns for the better and for the worse but for the most part, this was a perfect culmination of all the little signs, all the slightest of hints of love that have been peppered into the narrative so far. Jang Han Seok is about to go to jail but Jang Han Seo, takes the bullet for him. However, it turns out that neither of them ultimately get prosecuted for their crimes.

Jang Han Seo later visits Vincenzo to ask him to take his brother down but Vincenzo, owing to his deep loyalty to the core principles of the Mafia, refuses his offer. After all, he can never comply with family turning on each other. Vincenzo and Hong Cha Young decide to target Babel's paper companies and at the same time, Seo Mi Ri devices a way to hack into the building's safety system which would mean, they can safely get the gold out.

With the help of Seo Mi Ri, Vincenzo and his crew orchestrate the perfect plan to get to Babel. They impersonate a couple and visit the art gallery, which is one of the companies used by Babel for tax evasion. Part of the original couple's routine would have been the man proposing to the woman and the plan is carried out with the fake couple as well, giving Vincenzo a chance to propose (albeit falsely) to Hong Cha Young. Cha Young takes it a step further and pulls him in for a kiss. Vincenzo is taken aback but h's definitely not pulling away. After a split second that he takes to realise what's happening, he gives in and kisses back. As he does so, Cha Young is suddenly surprised by the same and soon, she closes her eyes and reciprocates. The couple is looking more real than any actual couple and it is clearly evident that the two have feelings for each other. In that kiss, their feelings became known to the world and to themselves.

They get their hands on the information soon after and make a grand exit. Back at Geumga Plaza, they're about to go have a drink on the rooftop to celebrate (as they should) when Vincenzo realises that something is off. Surely, back at the rooftop, Choi Myung Hee has appointed and sent Italian Mafia goons to kill the Consigliere himself. While Vincenzo is able to safely tackle one, he is ambushed by another and hit on the head, making him fall to his knees. Only time (one week, to be precise) will tell how things turn around or not for Vincenzo.

