RECAP: Song Kang suffers an injury while Park In Hwan thinks time is running out for him in Ep 6 of Navillera

Episode 6 takes a sharp turn from the happy family life portrayed in episode 5.

In another heated confrontation between Ho Beom and Chae Rok, the latter is pushed down a flight of stairs, although it does seem accidental because Ho Beom's face is washed over with guilt. However, before he can take a step towards an apology, Deok Chul shows up on the scene and Ho Beom runs away. Chae Rok can't get up and he can barely even move without groaning from immense pain. The doctor tells them that he has a stress fracture on his ankle and needs a cast and rest above anything else. Deok Chul blames himself for inciting Ho Beom's resentment further which he thinks, led to this fight. After taking Chae Rok home, Deok Chul goes out to look for Ho Beom, who is visibly distressed from how things turned out. However, instead of lashing out at him, Deok Chul comforts him instead and tells him that he too, can soar.

With his teacher injured, Deok Chul only shows up to the studio to clean. When Ki Seung Joo offers to take a lesson, Chae Rok intervenes by saying that he might be injured but Deok Chul shouldn't think about switching teachers. In a few days' time, his ankle is better and the cast is off. However, it is far from going completely back to normal. Chae Rok is desperate to compete despite the residual pain and pressure on his ankle and starts resorting to painkillers to suppress it. However, Ki Seung Joo can clearly see himself in Chae Rok and wants to do whatever he can to stop him from repeating his history. He tells him that he can't compete and that he shouldn't if he doesn't want to turn out like Seung Joo.

At the same time, Deok Chul and Hae Nam are celebrating their wedding anniversary, albeit it seems as though Deok Chul has completely forgotten the date. This is the second instance of his forgetfulness, which feels ominous to both Deok Chul and the viewers, who are already dreading the worst. The couple go out for a meal and then on a cute aquarium date. While in line to buy some snacks for his wife, he is distracted by a crying child who looks lost. He reaches out to her but she runs away and he follows. Eventually, after a number of turns, he ends up in an empty and abandoned part of the aquarium and it looks like he has forgotten his way back.

Hae Nam gets increasingly anxious about where her husband might be and calls up her children for help. However, none of them pick up. Eventually, she calls Chae Rok as a last resort and he picks up promptly, only to hear that Deok Chul has disappeared. On this terrifying note, the episode ends. The looming shadow of a tragedy is coming closer and closer and viewers are praying that it is not what they think.

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch Navillera? You can watch Navillera every Monday and Tuesday, only on Netflix. How many episodes does Navillera have? Navillera has a total of 12 episodes. There have been no updates about a second season so far.

