RECAP: Song Kang warms up to Park In Hwan as he defends him from a bully and a cold in Ep 3 of Navillera

In episode 3 of Navillera, Song Kang's father comes back but he already has found refuge in Park In Hwan.

Navillera, Song Kang's latest drama, airs on Netflix every Monday and Tuesday. The central plot of Navillera revolves around an elderly man who has dreamt of doing ballet for the longest time. He never told anyone about his dream, and he didn’t think he could achieve it until he met a young man. On the other hand, this 23-year-old’s dream was fading due to his hard-knock life. Dancing was all he could do and that was enough for him. He didn’t dare think about his future until he met the old man. Navillera is the story about the dreams of this 23-year-old and the 70-year-old man. It’s about people with dreams and those without dreams. It’s also about and for those who don’t even know what a dream is.

On the third episode of Navillera, we see Chae Rok, played by Song Kang, holding back his anger and then eventually bursting out in front of his bully Ho Beom. However, as soon as there seems to be a physical altercation brewing, Deok Chul intervenes, as if out of nowhere. He has followed Chae Rok as there seemed to be something fishy about why he was in such a hurry to deliver the last order himself. Ho Beom mentions how Chae Rok's father was in prison for assault but Deok Chul defends him by saying that it was his father who did wrong, not him. He breaks the fight apart and when Ho Beom demands that Chae Rok dance atop a table for money, Deok Chul says that he would do that instead. However, he has a condition. If Ho Beom can beat him in Billiards, he'll dance, if not, Ho Beom will have to apologise to Chae Rok. Deok Chul wins by a long shot and Ho Beom pays Chae Rok what he owed. However, after the two leave the premises, Deok Chul goes back once more time to remind Ho Beom that Chae Rok is not a pushover who will dance for money. Rather, he's an eagle, meant to soar high in the skies. Despite the pouring ran, Cha Rok gives Deok Chul his raincoat and the two set out for home.

The next day, Chae Rok has caught a cold, quite naturally. When he doesn't seem all that well on his morning call, Deok Chul shows up to his place with plum tea, beef porridge and a bunch of other side dishes to stock his fridge up with. Just like his father, he has left little notes asking him to cheer up and keep going. At work, Chae Rok and Eun Ho are growing an unexplained understanding where Chae Rok protects her expecting nothing in return. Eun Ho also happens to be Deok Chul's granddaughter. Clearly, their relationship is going to be deeper than either of them ever imagined.

Deok Chul's wife however, is not too happy about him doing ballet. She cuts up his ballet clothes and stays upset with him all day. Next day at practise, Chae Rok takes a picture of him doing a ballet pose with his flip phone and urges him to send it in the family group chat. As intimidating as it is, Deok Chul listens to him and sends it in the chat. Soon enough, we see everyone's shocked faces, with the exception of Kim Ae Ran saying that he was actually quite cool!

In the preview, we see Deok Chul's wife being still quite dismissive, to the point that he says that he has to quit ballet after all. It will be interesting to see how he overcomes these obstacles to finally fly.

