Record of Youth turns 4: Exploring Byeon Woo Seok’s complex character Won Hae Hyo in Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam starrer

Record of Youth is a popular South Korean television series, starring Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byeon Woo Seok. It aired on tvN from September 7 to October 27, 2020, with episodes broadcast every Monday and Tuesday at 21:00 KST. Today marks the fourth anniversary of the series' release.

Record of Youth’s plot

A young model and aspiring actor, Sa Hye Joon (Park Bo Gum) possesses both the looks and talent needed to succeed in showbiz. Unfortunately, Hye Joon's hard work is often overshadowed by his lack of connections in a cutthroat industry where networking can be just as important as talent. Record of Youth provides a compelling look into the challenges and perseverance required to forge a path in the competitive world of entertainment.

As Hye Joon relentlessly juggles multiple part-time jobs while striving for acting opportunities, he remains hopeful despite frequent rejections. His best friend, Won Hae Hyo (Byeon Woo Seok), is also an aspiring actor. Although Hae Hyo lacks Hye Joon’s raw talent, he secures roles and builds a strong social media presence thanks to his ambitious and manipulative mother. Meanwhile, Ahn Jung Ha (Park So Dam), an ambitious and self-reliant makeup artist, admires Hye Joon and is determined to succeed on her own terms.

Advertisement

Exploring Byeon Woo Seok’s character Won Hae Hyo

Sa Hye Joon (Park Bo Gum) and Won Hae Hyo (Byeon Woo Seok) are best friends who share a dream of making it big in showbiz. Both model and audition zealously for drama and movie roles, walking the ramp for top designers along the way. The key difference between them is their socio-economic backgrounds. While Hye Joon, despite his immense talent, comes from a modest background, Hae Hyo, though equally talented, benefits from his influential family connections.

Hae Hyo’s pushy and manipulative mother leverages her extensive network to secure the best endorsements and roles for her son, often at the expense of Hye Joon, though Hae Hyo remains oblivious to the behind-the-scenes maneuvering. The arrival of Ahn Jung Ha (Park So Dam) introduces a new dynamic, as both friends find themselves falling for her, further complicating their already strained relationship.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Korea Times, Byeon Woo Seok revealed that he could relate deeply to his character, Hae Hyo, drawing parallels between their lives. Both are models striving to succeed as actors while overcoming various obstacles. Byeon Woo Seok noted that Hae Hyo's struggles mirror his own early career challenges, reflecting on his journey through bottlenecks and setbacks as he worked to advance in the acting world.

Record of Youth stands out as a particularly honest K-drama, providing a platform for its actors to shine through its non-traditional format, which allows for more natural and intense performances. Although Won Hae Hyo might initially seem like the typical second lead pining for Jeong Ha alongside Hye Joon, Byeon Woo Seok ensures that his character is as complex and compelling as his veteran co-stars.

Byeon Woo Seok effectively highlights the harsh realities faced by those in the entertainment industry, drawing from his own experiences and struggles before landing his breakout role in 2024.

Advertisement

Record of Youth is a mirror to society

The three main characters in Record of Youth are independent individuals striving to achieve success on their own terms. The drama reveals that life in the spotlight is far from all glitz and glamour. It delves into the challenges of public scrutiny, including lack of privacy, strained relationships, gossip, and controversies. The series portrays how increased public adoration often brings about even greater struggles and complexities.

Record of Youth offers a realistic look into the challenges of navigating the competitive world of show business. The drama explores the darker aspects of the industry, leaving no one untouched by its scrutiny. As Hye Joon faces rivalries, controversies, and harsh rumors, his resilience and positive attitude stand out, providing a beacon of hope amid the struggles.

Park Bo Gum brings depth and authenticity to his role, delivering a nuanced and compelling performance as Hye Joon. Additionally, Record of Youth features an outstanding soundtrack that enhances the emotional depth of the series.

ALSO READ: ‘You really made it’: Byeon Woo Seok fans stunned by massive turnout at Hong Kong press conference ahead of fanmeet