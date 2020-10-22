Record of Youth BTS clip: Park Bo Gum visits Reply 1988's Hyeri during cameo shoot; Calls her a 'superstar'

In a recent behind-the-scenes clip of Record of Youth, Park Bo-gum goes to visit his Reply 1988 co-star Hyeri during her cameo filming. Watch their heartwarming reunion below.

This week's Record of Youth was extremely special for Reply 1988 fans as Hyeri had a special cameo in the tvN drama which stars her co-star Park Bo-gum. Fans still ship the adorable on-screen pair of Choi Taek (Bo-gum) and Sung Deok-sun (Hyeri) from the 2015 beloved series. However, Hyeri's cameo on Record of Youth was a sequence only with Park So-dam.

That didn't stop Bo-gum from visiting his close friend while she was shooting for her special appearance as evidenced by the heartwarming snap of the duo shared on Hyeri's Instagram page. Now, we've finally got a video showing how their reunion on set went through a behind-the-scenes clip. In the video, we see Bo-gum arriving on set even though he doesn't have to shoot any scenes as Sa Hye-joon and is seen waving at the Girl's Day member. Via Soompi, when Hyeri asks Bo-gum if she looks like a superstar, the latter responds, "Yes, this is superstar Hae-ji," referring to Hyeri's Record of Youth character.

Soon after, Bo-gum leaves and we're shown the camaraderie between Hyeri and So-dam as they share a laugh over Hae-ji's characteristics as shown in the notes drafted by So-dam's character Ahn Jung-ha. Post their quick shoot, Hyeri makes sure to thank the staff on her way out.

The behind-the-scenes clip also shows various other scenes being shot including Byun Woo-seok as Won Hae-hyo showing off his insane flexibility through pilates and sharing a laugh with Kim Gun-woo, who plays Park Do-ha, as they look at an adorable selfie of Woo-seok with Bo-gum. We're also shown Woo-seok and Bo-gum laughing out loud while practising their sequence near the elevator as well as Bo-gum and So-dam's scene at Jung-ha's home.

Check out the behind-the-scenes clip from Record of Youth featuring Hyeri's cameo shoot below:

We're still gushing over the fact that Bo-gum visited Hyeri on set even when he didn't have to film any sequences! Now, that's what you call a supportive friendship.

