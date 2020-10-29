Record of Youth: Byun Woo Seok gets candid on how Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam made him feel comfortable on set
This week saw the culmination of Record of Youth which starred Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok. For eight weeks, we went on a roller coaster journey of emotions as the three leads played youthful individuals fighting hard for their dreams and facing obstacles head on. In a recent interview with Sports Chosun via Soompi, Woo-seok, who fans loved as Won Hae-hyo, spoke candidly about working with Bo-gum and So-dam.
Woo-seok noted how everyone is already aware of the fact that Bo-gum is very considerate, kind and someone who immerses himself really deeply in his acting. According to the 28-year-old actor, the Seo Bok star is great at expressing emotions and confessed that he learned a lot from him. Woo-seok was happy whenever he talked to Bo-gum and the duo filmed together like they were close friends. Since the endearing Sa Hye-joon (Bo-gum) and Hae-hyo have been such good friends since childhood, Woo-seok worried about it as he thought he should show off the side of him which seemed like a close friend.
"That’s why I tried to get closer to Park Bo-gum in the beginning by having meals with him several times," Woo-seok admitted while adding that the 27-year-old actor was very friendly with him and even helped him out with his lines.
Moreover, the Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency star was also all compliments for So-dam, who viewers adored as Ahn Jung-ha in Record of Youth. "Park So-dam also made me comfortable on set," Woo-seok gushed about the 29-year-old actress to Sports Chosun and added, "Being on set still feels unfamiliar to me because I don’t have a lot of experience. But Park So-dam made the set feel comfortable for me, so I was able to take on filming successfully."
ALSO READ: Record of Youth Ep 16: Park Bo Gum fans left in tears during series finale; Found the open ending heartwarming
What did you think of Byun Woo-seok's heartwarming performance in Record of Youth? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.