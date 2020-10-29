Record of Youth: Byun Woo Seok gets candid on how Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam made him feel comfortable on set

Byun Woo-seok, who starred as Won Hae-hyo in Record of Youth, spoke admirably about his co-stars Park Bo-gum & Park So-dam and how they helped him on set.

This week saw the culmination of Record of Youth which starred Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok. For eight weeks, we went on a roller coaster journey of emotions as the three leads played youthful individuals fighting hard for their dreams and facing obstacles head on. In a recent interview with Sports Chosun via Soompi, Woo-seok, who fans loved as Won Hae-hyo, spoke candidly about working with Bo-gum and So-dam.

Woo-seok noted how everyone is already aware of the fact that Bo-gum is very considerate, kind and someone who immerses himself really deeply in his acting. According to the 28-year-old actor, the Seo Bok star is great at expressing emotions and confessed that he learned a lot from him. Woo-seok was happy whenever he talked to Bo-gum and the duo filmed together like they were close friends. Since the endearing Sa Hye-joon (Bo-gum) and Hae-hyo have been such good friends since childhood, Woo-seok worried about it as he thought he should show off the side of him which seemed like a close friend.

"That’s why I tried to get closer to Park Bo-gum in the beginning by having meals with him several times," Woo-seok admitted while adding that the 27-year-old actor was very friendly with him and even helped him out with his lines.

Moreover, the Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency star was also all compliments for So-dam, who viewers adored as Ahn Jung-ha in Record of Youth. "Park So-dam also made me comfortable on set," Woo-seok gushed about the 29-year-old actress to Sports Chosun and added, "Being on set still feels unfamiliar to me because I don’t have a lot of experience. But Park So-dam made the set feel comfortable for me, so I was able to take on filming successfully."

