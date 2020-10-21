Record of Youth Ep 14: Park Bo Gum cries his heart out; Park So Dam takes drastic decision in her relationship

*SPOILERS ALERT* Record of Youth Ep 14 saw Park Bo-gum crumbling under the stress of stardom with a good cry while Park So-dam takes the drastic decision to break up with him.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Record of Youth Ep 113 ended with the impending breakup between Sa Hye-joon (Park Bo-Gum) and Ahn Jung-ha (Park So-dam) as the latter decides to end their relationship. What led to Jung-ha's breaking point was when reporter Kim Su-man (Bae Yoon-kyung) of Out News outed their relationship to the world with romantic pictures of the pair.

While Su-man was asked to let go of the exclusive early on, Hye-joon decided to sue her for defamation against the article published about him being the last person to get a text and a phone call from the deceased fashion designer Charlie Jung (Lee Seung-joon), further fueling the dating rumours. While Hye-joon refused to leak the text, keeping Jung's feelings in mind, as an act of revenge, Su-man published the exclusive and confronted Jung-ha at her salon, leading to the latter cancelling her date with Hye-joon. Meeting under the safe haven of Jjampong agency, Jung-ha then tells Hye-joon she loves him before swiftly saying they need to break up.

Another emotional moment that really struck a chord amidst viewers was when a downtrodden Hye-joon escapes to the confines of his room and finally has his wish fulfilled; to have own room where he could cry his heart out and that's exactly what Hye-joon did. Hye-joon also has an endearing moment with his elder brother Sa Kyung-joon (Lee Jae-won) as the two wrote an apology letter to the troll for the latter responding back with a hate comment. Speaking of Kyung-joon, he had several hilarious encounters with Hye-joon's agent Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi) and ex-girlfriend who is now the actor's lawyer Jung Ji-ah (Seol In-ah) as he refused to write an apology letter earlier before Hye-joon forced him to.

As for the rest of Hye-joon's family, his father Sa Young-nam (Park Soo-young) had a giddy teenager reaction on getting an allowance from his dad Sa Min-gi (Han Jin-hee) while the former also goes shopping with wife Han Ae-wook (Ha Hee-ra). During their shopping trip, Young-nam throws a jealousy fit on someone who speaks to his gorgeous wife. Interestingly, it was a cameo by Choi Soo-jong, who is married to Hee-ra in real life. Min-gi also asks Young-nam to be his agent while Hye-joon finds out that his father can't work in construction because of his shoulder injury.

Moreover, Won Hae-hyo continues to deal with the trauma of his mother Kim Yi-young (Shin Ae-ra) controlling his career and struggles to even shoot scenes. While initially reluctant to speak to Hye-joon because he was embarrassed, the latter makes him feel comfortable by saying that their friendship meant much more recalling how he used to feel embarrassed because of his best friend during their child. On the other hand, Yi-young takes her frustrations out on not just her husband Won Tae-hyeong (Seo Sang-won) but also Kim Jin-woo (Baek Soo-min) for coming to her house with her daughter and Hae-hyo's sister Won Hae-na (Jo Yoo-jung) as an act of rebellion to showcase their love. This leads to Hye-joon having a candid conversation on love with Jin-woo as well.

Check out some of our favourite moments from Record of Youth Ep 14 below:

OH NO i saw this coming but it still hurts like hell #RecordOfYouth #RecordOfYouthEP14 pic.twitter.com/z6q2r7Vyry — (@kdramathoughts_) October 20, 2020

Everyone’s mood literally! This reporter really be getting on everyone’s nerve right now ugh#RecordOfYouthEP14 #RecordOfYouth pic.twitter.com/UHPfJHWN3z — gabit (@byeolbit___) October 20, 2020

why do people assume that because your life's going well, you are always happy #RecordOfYouth pic.twitter.com/hpcAmfBfOb — angel (@kdramadump) October 20, 2020

bogummy is really good at crying how can i say so?? bruh im crying tooo #RecordOfYouth #RecordOfYouthEP14 pic.twitter.com/2plhzn7Hxa — (@ily_bogum) October 20, 2020

“The amount isn’t important. This is my first allowance from my father.” The way I feel his happiness in this scene. Ugh, Hye Jun’s dad still has this kid heart that needs to be taken care of.#RecordOfYouth #RecordOfYouthEp14 pic.twitter.com/Z9lnKCQHY0 — jam (@SEODALMl) October 20, 2020

It is good to see them in one frame doing something together. More of them bonding together #RecordOfYouth #RecordOfYouthEp14 pic.twitter.com/RUymlg8Ulx — kdramapalette (@kdramapalette) October 20, 2020

okay but im suddenly feeling emo??:( like seeing the chemistry of hyejun with his best friends, haehyo jinu and his brother, gyeongjun in this episode made me wanna cry sm..and we have only 2 more episode left..Im gonna miss them:( #RecordOfYouthEp14 #RecordOfYouth pic.twitter.com/PbIUKRXF8P — (@vitaminseoul) October 20, 2020

We're not ready for next week!

Which was your favourite moment from Record of Youth Ep 14? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

As only two episodes remain, it will be interesting to see where Sa Hye-joon, Ahn Jung-ha and Won Hae-hyo eventually end up and more importantly, who they will end up with.

