Record of Youth Ep 15: Park Bo Gum refuses to break up with Park So Dam; Byun Woo Seok considers enlisting

*SPOILERS ALERT* As we're just one episode away from the end, Record of Youth Ep 15 ended with a cliffhanger as Park Bo-gum refuses to break up with Park So-dam.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: October 27, 2020 02:49 pm
Record of Youth Ep 15: Park Bo Gum refuses to break up with Park So Dam; Byun Woo Seok considers enlisting
*SPOILERS ALERT* Tonight, viewers will finally get to see how Record of Youth, starring Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok, will end with Ep 16 airing shortly. Before that, let's take a look at where Ep 15 left us. We kickstart with how Ahn Jung-ha (So-dam) came to the drastic decision of breaking up with Sa Hye-joon (Bo-gum) as Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi) puts out a statement that Hye-joon is not dating Jung-ha.

Besides confronting reporter Kim Su-man (Bae Yoon-kyung), we also see Jung-ha's mother forcing herself into her daughter's apartment to live for a few days. When Hye-joon asks Jung-ha as to why she wants to break up, the latter reminds him how he said that he would never ask for forgiveness in a relationship but that's all he's been doing since the time they started dating and he became a top star. We see a defeated Hye-joon trying to cope with the breakup and eventually having a meltdown inside his car. Towards the end of the episode, Hye-joon confronts Jung-ha outside her salon as he states, "I can't break up with you."

Moreover, a frustrated Min-jae decides to leak deceased fashion designer Charlie Jung's (Lee Seung-joon) text message sent to Hye-joon before his death in order to clear the latter's name. However, it was done without informing Hye-joon, just like the rebuttal statement on him dating Jung-ha. On the other hand, Su-man finally finds out the real reason why Hye-joon left Lee Tae-soo's (Lee Chang-hoon) agency, courtesy of Hye-joon's ex-girlfriend and lawyer Jung Ji-ah (Seol In-ah). Su-man vows to seek revenge on Tae-soo by targeting his client Park Do-ha (Kim Gun-woo). Ji-ah also completes her redemptive arc by letting go of Hye-joon, emotionally. "You will be the most beautiful and sparkling part of my youth... I can finally let you go, emotionally speaking," Ji-ah tells Hye-joon as he thanks her.

When it comes to Won Hae-hyo (Woo-seok), it seems as though he's considering enlisting in the military. However, Hae-hyo makes sure to check up on Jung-ha to see how she's doing amid the articles about her dating Hye-joon.

Check out some of our favourite moments from Record of Youth Ep 15 below:

We're not ready to say goodbye!

ALSO READ: Record of Youth Ep 14: Park Bo Gum cries his heart out; Park So Dam takes drastic decision in her relationship

Which was your favourite moment from Record of Youth Ep 15? How do you think Record of Youth will end? Share your picks and theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

