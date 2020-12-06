Record of Youth & Parasite star Park So Dam tests negative for COVID 19 after coming in contact with a patient

Record of Youth star Park So Dam underwent a COVID-19 test after she came in contact with a Coronavirus patient. The Parasite actress tested negative for COVID 19 but will be quarantined for 14 days.

Park So Dam is the latest star to have taken the COVID-19 test. The actress, who was recently seen in Record of Youth, has been appearing in the play “Grandpa Henri and I” (also known as “The Student and Mister Henri”). It has been reported that a staff member of the play was tested positive for COVID-19 and had come in contact with the Parasite star during their visit to the set. Following which, on December 4, Park So Dam took up the COVID-19 test. She was tested negative.

As a precautionary measure, the actress will be quarantined for two weeks. A source from Park So Dam’s agency Artist Company confirmed that same. “She will be in self-quarantine for two weeks. Her upcoming plans will be decided after that," the insider said. The play’s production company, The Park Company, issued a statement revealing the details of the events that unfolded over the past few days. As reported by Soompi, the statement read, "An agency staff member who had come into contact with “Grandpa Henri and I” actress Park So Dam tested positive for COVID-19 on the evening of December 4. Park So Dam was tested on the morning of December 5 and is waiting for her results."

"The staff member visited the venue of the play on the afternoon of December 3 with Park So Dam for a meeting. We are not expecting anyone to be further infected as we strictly followed and maintained preventative measures within the venue, but we decided that it would be necessary to stop the show for a while as a preemptive measure of prevention for everyone’s safety and will halt the show for two weeks," the statement added.

They also apologised to audiences who had to repurchase tickets due to the changes in guidelines. "We believe there have not been any cases of infection at performance venues yet because we all worked together to abide by the prevention guidelines and transparently shared the facts," the production team added. "This is a measure that is being put in place as a preemptive measure of prevention for everyone’s safety, so we ask for your kind understanding," they said.

