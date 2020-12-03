  1. Home
Record of Youth Quiz: Do you think you know everything about Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam & Byun Woo Seok's drama?

While many of us are missing our weekly dose of Record of Youth, how about we test your memory in a fun quiz to find out just how big a fan you are of the Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok starrer?
Record of Youth was based on youthful aspirants fighting for their dreamsRecord of Youth Quiz: Do you think you know everything about Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam & Byun Woo Seok's drama?
It's been a few months since drama aficionados had to bid farewell to Record of Youth, a series based on youthful aspirants fighting for their dreams and going through bumps and hurdles to emerge victorious in their own might. Starring Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok, many appreciated the realistic, relatable storyline of Record of Youth which managed to tug at their heartstrings.

Do you think you're a pro when it comes to all things Record of Youth? Test your fangirl/fanboy ability by taking the fun quiz below:

Record of Youth's central protagonist is Bo-gum's Sa Hye-joon, a model and struggling actor going through different trials and tribulations before finally getting his much-deserved shot at success. Then, we have Ahn Jung-ha (So-dam), an aspiring makeup artist who leaves a high paying job to achieve her lifelong dream. Finally, we have Woo-seok's Won Hae-hyo, who was born with a silver spoon but wants to make a name for himself without his wealthy family's influence. 

It was indeed a treat to go on Record of Youth's journey with the three characters, relating to them and even getting valuable lessons in return.

