Record Of Youth star Kim Gun Woo signs with the management agency of fellow cast member Park Bo Gum

Actor Kim Gun Woo signed an exclusive contract with Blossom Entertainment.

According to reports on June 18, actor Kim Gun Woo has joined the artist family of the talent management agency Blossom Entertainment. Blossom Entertainment manages various artists including Cha Tae Hyun, Jung So Min, Lim Ju Hwan, Ko Chang Seok and Park Bo Gum.

As the martial arts fighter Kim Tak Soo, Park Seo Joon's character's biggest rival, Kim Gun Woo made a successful debut through the 2017 drama Fight For My Way. Since then he has showcased his outstanding acting skills through the dramas Live, Catch the Ghost, Record of Youth. He received his first lead role in the 2018 detective crime thriller Less Than Evil with the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards winner Shin Ha Kyun. He played Jang Hyung Min, a serial killer who pretends to be a prosecutor and the biggest rival of Shin Ha Kyun's character.

He was also cast as the male lead in the joint Korea-Philippines film, Ultimate Oppa. In the romantic comedy, he plays Jay, a manager of a Hallyu star, who meets Yana (Bela Padilla), a Filipino girl who is a fan of Korean stars.

Eyes are now once again on Kim Gun Woo and his upcoming performances with the resources of Blossom Entertainment.

Credits :News1

