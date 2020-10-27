  1. Home
Record of Youth star Park Bo Gum to host a concert for Republic of Korea Navy; Event to take place on THIS day

As revealed by the Republic of Korea Navy, Park Bo-gum has been chosen to MC a concert which will see Seo Young-eun and the Republic of Korea Navy band perform.
October 27, 2020
Park Bo-gum enlisted to the navy on August 31, 2020Record of Youth star Park Bo Gum to host a concert for Republic of Korea Navy; Event to take place on THIS day
Park Bo-gum was amongst the Korean celebrities to enlist this year and was recruited into the navy on August 31. Before he left, the 27-year-old actor didn't just complete shooting for the currently airing tvN drama Record of Youth but also filmed for two movies - Seo Bok and Wonderland. Hence, we won't have to miss too much until Mr. Park returns back to television and movie screens.

It seems like Bo-gum will be a busy man even while in the military as the Republic of Korea Navy recently announced in their Instagram page that the Reply 1988 star has been chosen to MC a concert hosted by them. Sharing a poster of the upcoming concert, they wrote in the caption, "The Republic of Korea Navy will be holding a concert at the Seogwipo Art Center in Seogwipo, Jeju Island to celebrate the Navy’s 19th onboard debate. This year, it will be broadcast live on our Youtube channel and Facebook page. Park Bo-gum will host the concert, and Seo Young-eun and the Republic of Korea Navy Band will perform at it," according to iMBC via Soompi.

The concert takes place today, i.e. October 27. Moreover, Bo-gum will be discharged from his military service in April 2022.

We can bet that Park Bo-gum will make for one dashing MC; wouldn't you agree?!

ALSO READ: Record of Youth Ep 15: Park Bo Gum refuses to break up with Park So Dam; Byun Woo Seok considers enlisting

Meanwhile, Record of Youth will be airing its final episode today, as viewers will get to know the fate of his beloved character Sa Hye-joon and whether his relationship with Ahn Jung-ha (Park So-dam) will last or crumble completely.

Credits :Republic of Korea Navy's Instagram,iMBC,Soompi

