‘Record of Youth’ star Park Bo Gum wraps up mandatory military service

As of February 21, Park Bo Gum has been discharged from the military. Though the South Korean actor’s official discharge is April 30, he will be wrapping up his mandatory service about two months early. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Park Bo Gum had not used up his personal leave days. Under the current guidelines in place set by the Ministry of Defense to prevent the spread of the virus, Park Bo Gum will not be returning to the base once his vacation is over, and is effectively discharged from the military as of today.

Park Bo Gum had enlisted in the military in August 2020, and served as a part of the Navy’s Military Band as a cultural promotion officer. During his enlistment, Park Bo Gum hosted multiple events as part of the Navy’s Military Band, like the ‘2020 Republic of Korea Navy Patriotic Concert’ in October 2020, ‘6th West Sea Protection Day Commemoration Ceremony’ in March 2021, ‘Republic of Korea Navy Patriotic Concert’ in June 2021, and more.

Additionally, the actor recently took an examination to become a hairdresser at the Naval Education & Training Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, and passed the practical test of the National Technical Qualification Examination to be a skilled technician (barber) in December 2021. Reportedly, the actor had always had a keen interest in being a skilled technician, leading him to invest his personal time into preparing to undertake the examination.

First debuting as an actor in 2011 with a supporting role in the thriller film ‘Blind’, Park Bo Gum has since gained recognition for his diverse roles in film and television. Anticipation is high for the actor’s next project.

