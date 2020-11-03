Record of Youth's Byun Woo Seok: Park Bo Gum will be an even greater actor once he returns from the military

In a recent interview, Byun Woo-seok was all praises for his Record of Youth co-star Park Bo-gum and revealed if he gave any advice to the actor who had recently enlisted to the military.

Given that Byun Woo-seok and Park Bo-gum had to play really close friends in the tvN drama Record of Youth, a real-life friendship struck between the two which continues even after the series reached its end last month. Currently, Bo-gum is enlisted to the military, particularly the Navy, while his discharge date is said to be April 2022.

On the other hand, Woo-seok has started shooting for SoulMate opposite Kim Da-mi of Itaewon Class fame and Jeon So-nee of Encounter fame. Speaking fondly about Record of Youth in a recent interview with Sports Seoul via Soompi, Woo-seok revealed how seeing Bo-gum being so considerate of others and acting well made him look up to him. Moreover, the 29-year-old actor feels "proud" that a person like Bo-gum is his friend. Woo-seok, who has already completed his mandatory military enlistment, further shared with Sports Seoul, "There isn’t something I particularly advised him on as someone who has already served in the military. I just have the conviction that Park Bo-gum will be an even greater actor once he returns from the military."

*SPOILERS ALERT* In Record of Youth, we see how Bo-gum's character Sa Hye-joon decides to enlist in the military and when he returns, two years later, he still gets offers coming his way to star in big dramas. Similarly, Woo-seok is predicting that the 27-year-old actor will come back from the military and enjoy even more success as an actor.

We're absolutely adoring this real-life friendship between Byun Woo-seok and Park Bo-gum!

