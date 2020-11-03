  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Record of Youth's Byun Woo Seok: Park Bo Gum will be an even greater actor once he returns from the military

In a recent interview, Byun Woo-seok was all praises for his Record of Youth co-star Park Bo-gum and revealed if he gave any advice to the actor who had recently enlisted to the military.
38900 reads Mumbai
Byun Woo-seok feels proud about Park Bo-gum being his friendRecord of Youth's Byun Woo Seok: Park Bo Gum will be an even greater actor once he returns from the military
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Given that Byun Woo-seok and Park Bo-gum had to play really close friends in the tvN drama Record of Youth, a real-life friendship struck between the two which continues even after the series reached its end last month. Currently, Bo-gum is enlisted to the military, particularly the Navy, while his discharge date is said to be April 2022.

On the other hand, Woo-seok has started shooting for SoulMate opposite Kim Da-mi of Itaewon Class fame and Jeon So-nee of Encounter fame. Speaking fondly about Record of Youth in a recent interview with Sports Seoul via Soompi, Woo-seok revealed how seeing Bo-gum being so considerate of others and acting well made him look up to him. Moreover, the 29-year-old actor feels "proud" that a person like Bo-gum is his friend. Woo-seok, who has already completed his mandatory military enlistment, further shared with Sports Seoul, "There isn’t something I particularly advised him on as someone who has already served in the military. I just have the conviction that Park Bo-gum will be an even greater actor once he returns from the military."

*SPOILERS ALERT* In Record of Youth, we see how Bo-gum's character Sa Hye-joon decides to enlist in the military and when he returns, two years later, he still gets offers coming his way to star in big dramas. Similarly, Woo-seok is predicting that the 27-year-old actor will come back from the military and enjoy even more success as an actor.

ALSO READ: Record of Youth: Byun Woo Seok gets candid on how Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam made him feel comfortable on set

We're absolutely adoring this real-life friendship between Byun Woo-seok and Park Bo-gum!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sports Seoul,Soompi

You may like these
Record of Youth: Byun Woo Seok gets candid on how Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam made him feel comfortable on set
Record of Youth star Byun Woo Seok REVEALS why he's more similar to Park Bo Gum's character than his own
Record of Youth Ep 16: Park Bo Gum fans left in tears during series finale; Found the open ending heartwarming
Park So Dam celebrates Record of Youth's finale with sweet snaps; Park Bo Gum sends love during Navy concert
Record of Youth Ep 15: Park Bo Gum refuses to break up with Park So Dam; Byun Woo Seok considers enlisting
Record of Youth's team teases final two episodes; Park Bo Gum to make important decision to protect loved ones

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement