Record of Youth's team teases final two episodes; Park Bo Gum to make important decision to protect loved ones

*SPOILERS ALERT* In the final two episodes of Record of Youth, Park Bo-gum will make a very important decision to protect his loved ones while his grandfather wins a big award for his new modelling career.

This week will mark the end of popular tvN drama Record of Youth which starred Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok as youthful individuals fighting for their dreams. *SPOILERS ALERT* Record of Youth Ep 14 saw Ahn Jung-ha (So-dam) take the drastic decision to break up with Sa Hye-joon (Bo-gum). In the last two episodes, we will see Hye-joon make a monumental decision of his own as teased by Record of Youth's production team to iMBC.

"Always present next to the youth are their families. They will bring warmth to the next page of Record of Youth as they open up about their sincere feelings that they couldn’t previously share. Sa Hye-joon will also make an important decision to protect the ones he loves. Look forward to a conclusion befitting of Record of Youth," the production team shared via Soompi. As for a preview into Record of Youth's last two episodes, Hye-joon's grandfather Sa Min-gi (Han Jin-hee) receives a big award for his new modelling career and the entire Sa family gathers at the award ceremony to celebrate the senior's achievement.

Dressed sharply in semi-formal attire, with his trophy and a bouquet in hand, Min-gi gives an encouraging acceptance speech while Hye-joon, his father Sa Young-nam (Park Soo-young), mother Han Ae-sook (Ha Hee-ra) and elder brother Sa Kyung-joon (Lee Jae-won) look on proudly, cheering Min-gi further.

It will indeed be interesting to see the important step taken by Sa Hye-joon as he continuously gets targeted with fake rumours and articles about himself.

While we're sad to see Record of Youth end, we can't wait for the final two episodes to see how things work out for Sa Hye-joon, Ahn Jung-ha and Won Hae-hyo (Woo-seok)!

