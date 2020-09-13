Red Notice star Ryan Reynolds hilariously sums up experience of testing for COVID-19; Blake turns photographer

Before Ryan Reynolds could resume work on Red Notice, the actor underwent a COVID-19 test. The Deadpool star summed up the experience of the test while Blake Lively photographed his expressions.

A few days ago, Gal Gadot revealed she was testing for COVID-19 before she could head back on the sets of Red Notice. Now, her co-star Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to reveal he is also testing himself for COVID-19. The actor, who stars along with the Wonder Woman star and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the Netflix flick, took to the social media platform to share photos from his test that were clicked by Gossip Girl alum, also his wife, Blake Lively.

Sharing the photos of his test procedure, Reynolds hilariously explained the experience. "The Covid Test is quick and easy," he began. "The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over," Reynolds joked. "No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first," he added.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld suggested the actor write a book. "Please write a book. You write the best stuff. A biography. Fiction. Self help. Cook book. Do it," he commented. Check out the photos below:

The cast returns to the sets of the movie after six months of halt. Wishing Dwayne on his birthday this summer, Reynolds jokingly revealed that the team has completed 50 per cent of the filming. Ahead of Gadot and Reynolds' COVID-19 tests, Johnson took to Instagram and revealed that the team is making sure all precautions are taken on the sets of the movie. The actor, who is also the producer of the project, revealed that a "quarantine bubble" has been included as part of the safety measures.

