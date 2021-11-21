‘The Red Sleeve’ and ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ are at a hairbreadth distance in latest viewership ratings

On November 20, the two hit dramas aired in the same Friday-Saturday 10 p.m. time slot coming up neck and neck as ‘The Red Sleeve’ reached a new all-time high in viewership. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of ‘The Red Sleeve’ scored an average nationwide rating of 7.5 percent, marking a new personal record for the drama.

Set in the 18th century, ‘The Red Sleeve’ depicts a love story between King Jeongjo and royal concubine Uibin Sung. Sung Deok Im is a court lady. She gets involved with Crown Prince Yi San and he falls in love with her. The crown prince eventually becomes King Jeongjo. He now desires Sung Deok Im to become his concubine, but she refuses. Sung Deok Im wants to live her life freely, something that will not be possible as a concubine. She also knows that life of a royal concubine does not generally bring about happiness. Yet, Sung Deok Im becomes the concubine of King Jeongjo.

‘Now We Are Breaking Up’ rose to an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent, defending its title as the most-watched drama in its time slot. A dreamlike story of love and breakup. Ha Young-Eun (Song Hye Kyo) is the leader of a design team for a fashion company. She is a cold-hearted realist and she prioritizes stability first. She is smart, beautiful, self-disciplined and sensitive to trends. Yoon Jae Kook (Jang Ki Yong) is a popular freelance fashion photographer. He has everything like intelligence, wealth and handsome appearance.

tvN’s ‘Jirisan’ took first place in its own time slot across all channels, even including broadcast networks, with an average nationwide rating of 7.8 percent. The drama also took first place in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 3.3 percent. Considered by many to be the best of the best, Yi Kang’s knowledge of the park and skill as a tracker has saved countless lives. At her side stands Kang Hyun Jo, an ex-military lieutenant who decided to become a ranger after experiencing a horrific incident on the mountain. Though he may be only a rookie, his military experience makes him an exceptional ranger and a reliable partner for Yi Kang. Reporting to Jo Dae Jin, the head of the Haedong Branch Office, Yi Kang, Hyung Jo, and the very practical Jung Goo Young, make up an impressive team of rangers who daily risk their lives to save others. But when mysterious rumors start floating around about the mountain’s unexplored regions, the strength of each member of this intrepid crew are put to the test.

KBS 2TV’s ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ continued its reign as the most-watched program to air on any channel on Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 26.8 percent. The drama is about Lee Young Kook, a widower with three children. He still hasn’t gotten over the death of his wife. He decides to hire Park Dan Dan as a live-in tutor for his kids and he becomes attracted to her. Meanwhile, Park Dan Dan has a bright and positive personality despite her harsh situation.

tvN’s ‘Happiness’ claimed first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent. The drama also remained first place in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned a nationwide average of 2.0 percent. Set in the near future, a high-rise apartment building has been newly constructed in the big city. The apartment building has residents from diverse backgrounds, but a new infectious disease breaks out. Because of the outbreak, the high-rise apartment is sealed off. The residents struggle to survive, while stricken with fear and distrust of others.

JTBC’s ‘Inspector Koo’ dipped to an average nationwide rating of 1.8 percent for the night. Koo Kyung Yi (Lee Young Ae) is in her 40's. She is a former police officer, but now works as an insurance investigator and a private detective. With her smarts and excellent intuition, she is able to solve cases. Koo Kyung Yi tries to catch a serial killer, who is a female university student.

OCN’s ‘Chimera’ fell to an average rating of 0.9 percent. Cha Jae Hwan (Park Hae Soo) is an enthusiastic detective. When Eugene (Claudia Kim) was little, she was adopted by parents in the United States. She once worked for the FBI and she now works as a criminal profiler. When Lee Joong Yeop (Lee Hee Jun) was little, he was adopted by parents in England. He became a surgeon and returned to South Korea, but he got involved in a mysterious case.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki bags Best Actor award for 'Space Sweepers' at the 26th Chunsa International Film Festival

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the ratings? Let us know in the comments below.