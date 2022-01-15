‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ Cast to reportedly reunite for special talk show

The cast of the hit drama ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ will be reuniting for a special talk show for the Lunar New Year! MBC reportedly announced the news on January 15, sharing that the stars of the show will be greeting audiences once again for a Lunar New Year special talk show. Not only the two leads Lee Junho and Lee Seyoung, but the rest of the main cast, including Lee Deok Hwa, the eldest cast member, will all be gathering to share the screen again to talk about a wide variety of things.

According to reports, MBC further shared that singer Jang Yoon Jung and her husband, former KBS announcer Do Kyung Wan, as well as Hwang Kwanghee, will all be serving as MCs for the special talk show. Filming for the special will reportedly take place on January 20, and the show is slated to air over the Lunar New Year holiday. The precise date and time of the broadcast are yet to be confirmed.

‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ is a drama based on the 2017 novel of the same name. This was Lee Junho’s first acting role since his discharge from the military earlier in 2021, and he was joined by a talented cast including Lee Seyoung, Kang Hoon, Park Ji Young and Lee Deok Hwa. ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ completed airing on January 1, 2022. The show received a lot of love, and its last episode recorded 17.4 percent of viewership in South Korea. Thanks to its immense popularity, the upcoming Lunar New Year special talk show has been planned.

