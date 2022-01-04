‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ & Lee Se Young continue to reign as most buzzworthy

The rankings for the 5th week of December 2021 are here, and ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ has maintained its position as number 1 in the list of most buzzworthy dramas. ‘Our Beloved Summer’ moved up a spot to number 2, followed by ‘Immortal Souls: Bulgasal’ at 3 and ‘Young Lady and the Gentleman’ at 4.

Check out the Top 10 Most Buzzworthy Dramas for the 5th week of December 2021:

The Red Sleeve Cuff Our Beloved Summer Immortal Souls: Bulgasal Young Lady and the Gentleman Snowdrop The King of Tears, Lee Bangwon Secret Royal Inspector Joy Moonshine Melancholia Bad And Crazy

Along with the dramas, their leading actors are also ranking high on the most buzzworthy drama actors list. ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ actors Lee Se Young and Lee Junho maintain their spots on ranks 1 and 2 respectively. Meanwhile, ‘Our Beloved Summer’ stars Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Sik also maintain their ranks at 3 and 4 respectively. Ji Hyun Woo from ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ moves up a spot to rank 5.

Top 10 Most Buzzworthy Drama Actors for week 5 of December 2021 are as follows:

Lee Se Young (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’) Lee Junho (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’) Kim Da Mi (‘Our Beloved Summer’) Choi Woo Sik (‘Our Beloved Summer’) Ji Hyun Woo (‘Young Lady and the Gentleman’) Lee Se Hee (‘Young Lady and the Gentleman’) Lee Jin Wook (‘Immortal Souls: Bulgasal’) Kwon Nara (‘Immortal Souls: Bulgasal’) Lee Joon (‘Immortal Souls: Bulgasal’) Soo Ae (‘Artificial City’)

Which of these were your picks? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.