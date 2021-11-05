'The Red Sleeve Cuff' OST lineup feat. MAMAMOO’s Wheein, NU’EST's Hwang Minhyun & more

MBC has unveiled the official OST lineup for 'The Red Sleeve Cuff' starring 2PM's Lee Junho and Lee Se Young in titular roles. It is revealed that MAMAMOO's Wheein, NU'EST's Hwang Minhyun, Ben and Jeong Sewoon will feature in the first OST lineup for the drama. 'The Red Sleeve' will premiere on MBC on November 12 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

TOON STUDIO, who is in charge of producing the OST for MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama introduced the first lineup of singers, who will be singing for the drama, raising expectations for the much-awaited drama. The drama will showcase an epic royal romance and the OST will be in sync with the theme of the drama. MAMAMOO's Wheein, NU'EST's Hwang Minhyun, Ben and Jeong Sewoon are some of the most notable vocalists of the industry and are well appreciated for their charming vocals and unique vocal tones and it is believed that their beautiful voices will add more gravitas to the plot.

Based on a novel of the same name, 'The Red Sleeve Cuff' tells the record of a royal court romance between the King of Joseon who believes his duty is to his country first above love, and a court lady who wants to protect the life she has chosen. 2PM's Lee Junho plays Yi San, eventually crowned as Joseon King Jeonjo is the perfectionist grandson of King Yeongjo. His father's death has left a deep emotional scar in his heart, as he constantly tries to be a benevolent king to his subjects.

On the other hand, Lee Se Young will star as Seong Deok Im, who later becomes Royal Noble Consort Ui. A strong and fierce lady who wants to live the life of her choice, rather than being part of the king's tribe of women! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: 2PM’s Junho & Lee Se Young’s progressing lovestory amidst hindrances in ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ teaser

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.