‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ Teaser OUT: 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young’s secret love story unrolls further

A whole nation stands between Yi San and Seong Deok Im, played by actors 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young, as they embark on a thorn ridden path of love. The latest teaser from ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ shows the two very different lives of a future King and a court lady and how they change while crossing paths with each other.

The teaser opens with the view of the palace where Yi San is being taken care of and bowed down to as he is on his way to becoming known as King Jeongjo. He mutters in a poised voice, “The heaven’s order has come to me, handing over the responsibility of a country’s fate to one man.”

On the flip side, Seong Deok Im skips stones with fellow court ladies remarking, “There’s not much I can do here. Even if it is something small, I want to live by being able to make a choice.”

As palace politics takes over, the position of the King is threatened with more people looking to expand their power and influence in the nation. Left and right trouble brews for Yi San, but he finds love in Seong Deok Im who people keep reminding of her job and status with swords aimed at her throat.

Yi San asks, “You want to protect me even after being a mere court lady?” Seong Deok Im affirms, “I will protect you till the day I die.”

A resolute Seong Deok Im has plans to live her life on her own wishes in a time when her social standing is nowhere near that of her love interest Yi San and vows to shield the King in a tough time. What will happen to the two?

‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ premieres on November 5 on MBC at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

