'The Red Sleeve' ends on a high as 'Bulgasal' and 'Snowdrop' witness a slight decline in ratings

MBC’s 'The Red Sleeve' set a personal record with its final episode, ending on its highest ratings yet! 'The Red Sleeve' tells the record of a royal court romance between the King of Joseon who believes his duty is to his country first above love, and a court lady who wants to protect the life she has chosen. 2PM's Lee Junho plays Yi San, eventually crowned as Joseon King Jeonjo is the perfectionist grandson of King Yeongjo. His father's death has left a deep emotional scar in his heart, as he constantly tries to be a benevolent king to his subjects. On the other hand, Lee Se Young will star as Seong Deok Im, who later becomes Royal Noble Consort Ui. A strong and fierce lady who wants to live the life of her choice, rather than being part of the king's tribe of women!

The drama was a favourite at the awards season as they bagged the most number of trophies at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards, including Top Excellence Awards for stars Lee Junho and Lee Se Young, the Lifetime Achievement Award for Lee Deok Hwa, the Best Couple Award, the Best Supporting Actor Award for Jang Hye Jin, the Best New Actor award for Kang Hoon, and the Best Screenwriter Award.

Meanwhile, Korean audiences continue to reject 'Snowdrop' as it recorded ratings of 1.9 percent for the Saturday episode, nearly a 1 percent drop from the last episode’s 2.8 percent. Similarly, Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong's 'Now We Are Breaking Up' recorded ratings of 4.2 percent for January 1, a new personal low following the previous episode’s ratings of 4.9 percent. 'Bulgasal' recorded ratings of 3.415 percent, witnessing a dip as well.

