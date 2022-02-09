The Red Sleeve’s Kang Hoon to join Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been in Korean remake of hit Taiwanese drama?

On February 9th, according to the production team, Kang Hoon is planning to join the new drama 'Come to Me'. Since the news that 'Someday or One Day', which gained popularity in Korea as a Taiwanese drama, will be remade in a Korean version, viewers have been predicting the casting of the three main characters.

Among them, Ahn Hyo Seop, who was ranked number one in virtual casting, has now received the script, and Jeon Yeo Bin is also in discussion. Kang Hoon is expected to play Mo Jun Jie, renamed as Si Baek Woo in the remake. If Jeon Yeo Been takes up the role, she would be playing the role of Huang Yu Xuan/ Chen Yun Ru and Ahn Hyo Seop would be Quan Sheng/ Li Zi Wei.

The original drama follows the life of Huang Yu Xuan, a 27-year-old woman who misses her boyfriend Quan Sheng, who had been AWOL for the past two years. Her only wish on her birthday was to be back with the love of her life. She received a walkman and a couple of cassettes and she fell asleep listening to the music only to find herself transported to 1998 in the hospital. But that was not the only problem- she was in the body of a 17 year old Chen Yun Ru and was beside her classmate Li Zi Wei who looked just like her boyfriend. Trapped in what appears to be the past, living another person's life, Chen Yun Ru's death in 1999 will be Huang Yu Xuan’s death if she doesn't figure out how the girl landed in the hospital.

All the while, Li Zi Wei finds himself strangely drawn to the girl who used to be Chen Yun Ru, despite the fact that he knows his closest friend Mo Jun Jie has had a crush on her... Can true love find a way to bridge a seemingly insurmountable time gap?

Hopefully Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been confirm their roles so we can see the three of them on screen soon!

ALSO READ: SF9’s Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun and more gear up for dangerous missions in new poster for ‘Tomorrow’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.