‘The Red Sleeve’ star 2PM’s Junho tests positive for COVID-19

JYP Entertainment confirmed that 2PM’s Junho tested positive for COVID-19 after showing positive reaction using a self-test kit. Other than sore throat & mild cold, Junho shows no other symptoms and is currently on self-quarantine. Here is the full announcement,

“Hello, this is JYPE.

We inform you that 2PM’s Lee Junho tested positive for COVID-19 on March 29 (Tuesday).

On March 29 (Tuesday), Junho tested positive using a self-diagnosis kit, and after an additional rapid antigen test, he ultimately received a positive result.

He has completed the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, and he currently has light cold symptoms and a sore throat.

All of his scheduled activities have been halted, and he will focus on treatment according to the guidelines of disease control authorities.

Considering the artist’s health as the top priority, we will do our best for his quick recovery.”

Junho debuted as a solo singer in Japan in 2013 with his first solo mini album, ‘Kimi no Koe’, for which he produced, composed and wrote all the tracks. The album landed on no. 1 in Tower Records′ charts and no. 3 on Oricon's daily chart. Junho made his film debut in the action thriller ‘Cold Eyes’, where he impressed viewers for his acting. The film was a success, and broke 4.5 million admissions. In 2015, Junho featured in martial arts period drama ‘Memories of the Sword’, acting as Kim Go Eun's love interest. He next starred alongside Kim Woo Bin and Kang Ha Neul in the coming-of-age film ‘Twenty’ by indie director Lee Byung Heon. In 2017, Junho starred in the hit office comedy drama ‘Good Manager’. He was praised for his villainous acting in the drama as the arrogant director of finances. The same year, Junho landed his first lead role in JTBC's romantic melodrama series ‘Rain or Shine’.

In November 2021, he starred in the historical romance drama ‘The Red Sleeve’, playing the role of Crown Prince Yi San, alongside Lee Se-young as Royal Consort Uibin Seong. The drama became a success, sweeping 8 awards in 2021 MBC Drama Awards, with him getting Top Excellence Award.

