‘The Red Sleeve’ star Lee Se Young to join Lee Seung Gi in KBS’ upcoming drama ‘Love By Law’?

On February 3rd, Lee Se Young's agency announced, "Lee Se Young was offered an appearance in 'Love By Law'. It is one of the works under review.”Based on the novel of the same name, It’s the romance between a former prosecutor turned landlord who opens a coffee shop/law firm hybrid with a former Miss Korea.

Currently, Lee Seung Gi is reviewing the role of Jung Ho, the main character. Lee Seung Gi is a renowned musician, host, actor and entertainer. He has numerous hit songs as a singer such as ‘Because You're My Woman’, ‘Will You Marry Me’, ‘Return’ and ‘The Ordinary Man’. He has garnered further recognition as an actor and rose to popularity in parts of Asia with leading roles in popular dramas such as ‘Brilliant Legacy’ (2009), ‘My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho’ (2010), ‘The King 2 Hearts’ (2012), ‘Gu Family Book’ (2013), ‘You're All Surrounded’ (2014), ‘A Korean Odyssey’ (2017–2018), ‘Vagabond’ (2019), and ‘Mouse’ (2021).

On June 1 2021, Lee Seung Gi established his own production company called ‘Human Made’. For its first program, the company has prepared a performance exclusively for ‘Moment House Japan’ which will feature a hybrid of documentary and live performance contents. He will also oversee the production of the show starring Korean-American Rapper Jessi.

Lee Se Young starred in her first leading role in a free-to-air TV station with KBS2's youth drama ‘Hit the Top’. Lee then starred in the fantasy romantic comedy drama ‘A Korean Odyssey’ by the Hong sisters, and was praised for her portrayal of three different characters. In 2018, she played her first big-screen leading role in the comedy film ‘DuckTown’. In 2019, Lee Se Young starred in the hit historical drama ‘The Crowned Clown’, based on the 2012 Korean historical film ‘Masquerade’, where she played the role of Queen Yoo So Woon. The same year, she appeared in the horror film ‘Lingering’ and the medical drama ‘Doctor John’.

In 2020, she starred in the mystery thriller ‘Memorist’ as a genius profiler. She then reunited with Shin Sung Rok, whom she previously worked with in ‘Trot Lovers’, for the MBC drama ‘Kairos’. In 2021, Lee Se Young played the role of Sung Deok Im in MBC hit historical romance drama ‘The Red Sleeve’, co-starring alongside Lee Jun Ho.

