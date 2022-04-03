‘The Red Sleeve’ star Seo Hyo Rim to lead the upcoming film ‘InDream’ alongside Oh Ji Ho

On March 1st, Seo Hyo Rim's agency, MAGIQ Entertainment, said, "Seo Hyo Rim has confirmed her appearance in 'InDream' and will begin filming. We are preparing a lot for this, so please look forward to it.” The crime thriller movie 'InDream', which claims to be the Korean version of 'Inception', tells the story of a woman who has the ability to control her dreams and enter other people's dreams into the dream of a serial killer to find her missing friend.

Seo Hyo Rim takes on the role of Yoo Hong Hwa, who has the ability to control the dreams of others and herself. Seo Hyo Rim, who had a successful comeback after marriage, charmingly portrayed her villainous character, Princess Hwa Wan, in the drama 'The Red Sleeve', which gained her recent popularity and is also reshaping her frame through this work. It is expected to break once and take another step forward as an actor.

Seo Hyo Rim said, "It's a lot of pressure because I'm a person who leads the movie and will have to have chemistry with all the characters, but I boldly chose this film because I think I'll be able to show a different side of Seo Hyo Rim as an actress that many people haven't seen before."

Oh Ji Ho has been confirmed to join Seo Hyo Rim in the film but the role has not been confirmed as of yet. Oh Ji Ho is a South Korean actor. He is best known for the television dramas ‘Couple or Trouble’ (2006), ‘The Slave Hunters’ (2010), ‘Queen of the Office’ (2013) and ‘My Fair Lady’ (2016).

ALSO READ: Tomorrow Ep 1 & 2 Review: 5 moments that will help determine whether to watch the fantasy drama

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.