'The Red Sleeve' stars Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young are in talks to appear on 'Radio Star'

'The Red Sleeve' stars Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young are on a career-high! The gorgeous and talented stars are basking in the massive success of the much-loved sageuk drama and how it dominated the most buzzworthy drama rankings for the 8th consecutive week in its final week. The stars also continued to sweep the top two spots on the list for most buzzworthy drama cast members.

Fans who are disheartened that the show is over, need not worry anymore. 2PM’s Lee Junho and Lee Se Young are trying to fulfill their promise to appear on MBC’s 'Radio Star'! Previously, on 'Radio Star,' Lee Jun Ho promised that if the drama’s viewership ratings surpass 15 percent, he will come back on the show and dance to 2PM’s 'My House' in his royal robes. On the YouTube channel. His co-star Lee Se Young also added that she’ll appear on 'Radio Star' with him and perform Beo Du Ri’s 'Jinttobaegi.'

On January 4, it was reported that the two actors have confirmed to star on the variety show and are discussing the exact broadcast date, which hasn't been finalised yet. Following the reports, a source from 'Radio Star' shared that Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young are willing to appear on the program and are currently adjusting their schedules. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

