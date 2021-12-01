The Red Sleeve's Junho, SNSD's YoonA & Jang Sung Kyu CONFIRMED to host 2021 MBC Music Festival on THIS date

On December 1, MBC shared that 2PM’s Lee Junho, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, and Jang Sung Kyu will be hosting the 2021 MBC Music Festival. The 2021 MBC Music Festival will take place on December 31. Each year, MBC's year-end music festival takes place on New Year's Eve, and K-Pop stars gather together on stage to count down to a new year.

2PM's Junho, known by his real name Lee Junho is currently starring in the MBC historical drama 'The Red Sleeve.' The drama has been recording impressive viewership ratings and fans are looking forward to his role as an MC. This will be YoonA’s seventh consecutive year hosting the MBC Music Festival since she first hosted the event in 2015, and Jang Sung Kyu also hosted the last two MBC Music Festivals with her.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive week, 'The Red Sleeve' topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. Not only did 'The Red Sleeve' remain number 1 on the list of most buzz-worthy dramas, but its stars also swept the top spots on this week’s list of most buzzworthy drama cast members, with Lee Se Young and 2PM’s Lee Junho rising to number 1 and number 2 respectively.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young’s upcoming historical drama set to premiere on THIS date

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.