Red Swan first poster OUT: Rain embodies Kim Ha Neul's bodyguard with secrets; Action romance confirms July OTT premiere

Red Swan starring Rain and Kim Ha Neul tells the story of a golf player who also manages a foundation and her bodyguard as they come across a secret. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast comes together for the thrilling plot. The drama is scheduled to release next month in July and will be streaming on an OTT platform. See the first poster below.

Red Swan all set to release in July

On June 3, Disney+ announced that the upcoming drama Red Swan would be released on July 3 and streaming on the platform. They also revealed the poster along with stills from the drama. The poster shows the family of the main character along with her bodyguard. One of the stills shows Kim Ha Neul and Rain coming close to each other raising excitement for a romantic angle.

More about Red Swan

Red Swan will be premiering on July 3 and streaming on Disney+. Rain, Kim Ha Neul, Jung Gyu Woon and Seo Yi Sook take on the lead roles in the drama.

The series tells the story of Oh Wan Soo who is a top golf player. She married the successor of Hwain Group in hopes of an elite life. She becomes the chairwoman of a foundation and gains global fame. She hires Seo Do Yoon as her bodyguard who graduated from the Police University. He has his own reasons for joining the Hwain Group's security team. With the entrance of Seo Do Yoon into her life, Oh Wan Soo comes across a family secret.

The project has been directed by Park Hong Kyun who has also worked on A Korean Odyssey, Queen Seon Deok, The Greatest Love and more. The script was written by Choi Yoon Jung who also wrote for Second to Last Love and Emergency Couple.

