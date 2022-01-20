Red Velvet alum Irene always looks on-trend with these hacks; Here’s what we learnt

Actress, singer and a phenomenal style star, Red Velvet alum Irene is the master of all. The 30-year-old actor idol has a global sense of style, all thanks to her exposure and experience in the entertainment industry. Her style is synonymous with feminine, millennial and even a bit daring. From experimenting with new trends and always staying true to her fashion aesthetic, the idol always wows fans and fashion watchers.

High standards: Have you heard? Platforms are the shoe trend to own in 2022. While there are many designer versions on the market, Irene loves the ankle-strap style from Valentino or those straight off the runway from Versace. The ones clad in velvet in silk are especially stealing the limelight this season.

2021 was the year cutout dresses and risque pieces went viral and 2022 is the year the pieces will carve themselves out as absolute cult items. Finished with barely-there straps, sheer fabrics, and revealing silhouettes, they're the exact opposite of the sweatpants we've been living in and we’re here for it (along with Irene). Flattering for every shape and size, these cult pieces have earned a top star in our wardrobe.

Colour trends come and go but this one has been here for ages and continues to reign strong! Inspired by Irene, start wearing spring colours aka (our favourite) cream hues even in the winter! You can usually find this colour at a variety of price points, and they're probably going to stay in style for longer than some other types of trends. Synonymous with popcorn, this is the latest food-adjacent colour craze, following the Stick of Butter phase when everyone was wearing cream-coloured looks head-to-toe.

