Red Velvet alum Irene’s classic meets modern style is what we’re embodying this season

Red Velvet alum Irene has amazing style, whether she’s performing on stage or running errands and practising in her downtime, she aces every look. A scroll through her social media makes it clear that the singer and pop icon has immaculate styling skills and uses them to her advantage with her versatile looks. In addition to amazingly coordinated looks, the idol also isn't afraid to experiment once in a while, be it with her hair or new trends! Today, we’re looking back at some of her simplest trends that make her a style star on our watch. Scroll down to up your style game courtesy of Irene!

Smart layers: Committed to stepping out of loungewear but not committed enough to let go of the comfort? Your new best friend this season is layering! Layer your favourite cosy knits atop or below your fancier eveningwear will not only render them far more comfortable but also a much more versatile daytime option. A great option for this is styling knit turtlenecks underneath satin slip dresses.

More: The biggest sartorial shift after the last year is the out and about the trend. Think maximalism but bigger! Think sequined, glittery, flared, shimmery, skin-bearing belters that make you go "Can I really wear that?" before you remember you can wear whatever you damn well like.

Shirts In Vogue: No surprise here, the humble white shirt remains one of the top trends this winter with a slight shift in styling. This season, the classic white shirt is all about layering. Get your favourite crisp white shirt and simply wear it beneath a dress. It's that simple. Whether your dress is strapless, v-neck, round neck or a tight bustier-style worn around the waist, the layered collar will add a chic, formal dimension to an otherwise more relaxed silhouette.

