Red Velvet alum Irene will soon reach style star status; Here’s why

Bae Irene aka Bae Joo-hyun is not only a member of one of South Korea’s leading all-girl bands, but she’s also the leader of the band that was founded in 2014. The singer is also a supremely talented rapper, actress and style star. Paying homage to her chic style today, we’re looking back at a few trends that we hope to embody from our favourite icon herself.

Shorty: Denim shorts are the perfect staple for casual outfits that can be worn day to night with the switch of a shoe. This season, our pick is a longer-length style—perfect for a day at the beach or dressed up for a fun night out too!

Slip in: The slinky minimalist dress that ‘90s It girls wore are back and we couldn’t be happier. The style is so easy, yet so stylish. Just throw it on with a pair of heels and you’re ready for a night out, or layer it with a jean jacket or a shirt underneath for everyday wear.

Sandal: We were all standing very tall in the ‘90s—and you can still pull it off without teetering in stilettos. The platform shoe is back in all of its forms: slides, sneakers, boots, sandals, and heels. With spring on the horizon, it might be the perfect time to try some flatform sandals.

Oversize button-down shirts can be styled in countless ways and suit countless style aesthetics, making them universally loved. Be it white, pinstriped or printed, the classics will never let you down. Whether you’re rocking it for a night out or a chic meeting in the day, the humble shirt has got you covered.

