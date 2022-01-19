Red Velvet alum Joy is a champion of style thanks to THESE 3 attainable trends

Red Velvet alum Joy is not only a pop star but also a fashion icon. The star wows us and fans with her airport looks on a regular basis and her style is the perfect amalgamation of feminine yet powerful and risque. The idol manages to always try out new trends while staying true to her signature aesthetic. Today, we’re looking back at a few trends inspired by the talented idol actor. Scroll down for the full list!

Relaxed pants: We've officially hit peak baggy season now. If there's one thing you take away from this trend, it's that across the board pants are getting more and more relaxed. Whether it's suit trousers, leather pants, or even denim, the runways spoke loud and clear, the thumb rule is: the roomier, the better.

It might feel like you’re back in the 90’s with this one but pants that have a technical sportswear component to them are springing up left and right! From swishy nylon fabrics to belted cargo pants and outdoorsy zip details, leisurewear and sweatpants are hitting capacity this season! You can give these athletic pants a fashion-person spin by marrying them to heels or a crop top for a chicer look!

A colour trend that has also taken over this season is this rich shade of chocolate brown that has been all over Instagram and it-girls like Joy. Subsequently, all over our wish lists lately. If you’re a fan of dark hues, this will be an easy switch to add some colour to your wardrobe. The tone also adds a sense of luxury and panache to any look. Other colours to try can be jewel tones like ruby red, emerald green and sapphire blue!

