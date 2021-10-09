Red Velvet alum Joy is inspiring our fall wardrobe; Here’s how

With the world looking at K-pop for style, music and dramas, many stars have taken centre stage with their phenomenal style. One such idol is Red Velvet’s Joy! The idol has amazing style and when she’s not declaring her love for fashion in brands like Celine, Dior, to Calvin Klein, the icon is often seen donning the best ensembles put together simply with basics.

The 24-year-old singer is made her Fashion Week debut earlier during fall 2020 at Micheal Kors and has been a rising style star to watch ever since. Today we’re looking at a few trends Joy has inspired us to take on!

Street style queen: The icon is often spotted styling cool looks using oversized shirts, baggy pants, and bucket hats. Very different from her on-stage clothes, the idol is the perfect mascot for oversized clothing and taken it to new levels with her smart and tonal styling.

Culottes: The genderless trend that has been no stranger in the fashion circuit, the humble ankle-length pants are Joy’s favourite and is often seen wearing these during spring and fall. A versatile piece to style and layer, this piece is every lazy fashion girl’s dream and is made all the more special with Joy’s seal of approval.

Tennis skirts: These skirts are a hit all across Korea and made their way into the fashion circuit internationally! The preppy back to school piece can work flawlessly with so many outfits. Depending on what kind of look you are going for, tennis skirts can work well with heels or with flat shoes. If you are aiming for a cute look, flat shoes are a better choice. They are simple, comfortable and work well with a variety of different tops and shoes.

