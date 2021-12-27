Red Velvet alum Joy is inspiring us to have a chicer winter wardrobe; Here’s how

Not just a talented singer but Park Soo-young aka Joy is also one of the most famous South Korean actresses! After debuting with Red Velvet in 2014, the icon went on to debut as an actress in 2017 and starred in many beloved dramas such as The Liar and His Lover, Tempted, and The One and Only. Over the years, the star’s fashion has changed dramatically with her exposure and we’re making full use of it! We’re taking inspiration from Joy’s personal style to forecast trends that will reign supreme. Scroll down to take a look.

Snow diva: Whites and neutrals just hit differently in the winter. Monochromatic looks have been super en vogue lately, and that applies to your winter looks as well. Layer shades of the same colour to create a look that will appear far more considered than it actually was.

Plaid: Winter and plaid go together like hot chocolate and marshmallows. Plaid is also one of those patterns that's simple enough to clash with other colours and patterns. Layering plaids can provide such a cool payoff, and adding a beret only takes it to the next level.

Wild side: Cheetah print, period. This year, we're seeing cheetah and leopard prints applied to every type of coat ranging from furry to puffers and more. Throw on an animal print coat and a red lip, and boom—you're ready for anything.

Bundle up: Teddy coats are the cosiest way to keep warm and stylish in the winter. Pair with beige joggers and black chunky boots for the ultimate 2022 finish.

