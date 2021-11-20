Red Velvet alum Joy loves THESE 3 prints for winter

Park Soo-young aka Joy of the girl group Red Velvet is not just a talented singer, actress and host but also a style star on the rise. After making her debut in the group in 2014 when she was just 18, the actress ventured into the movies in 2017 with The Liar and His Lover and Tempted. Of course over the years her fashion skills have benefited from her fast-paced life and exposure, so we’re taking inspiration straight from her wardrobe and decoding 3 top prints that the idol loves in the winter. Scroll down for the full list.

Plaid: Incorporate more plaid into your wardrobe this season! Instead of shirts, try to seek the print in different pieces. If you find one, pair a plaid skirt with cable knit cardigans, fitted blazers, and turtlenecks for a sophisticated nod to back-to-school. For the super chilly months, you can also add the not so groundbreaking--leggings underneath. They’re great and a classic because with even more fabric and fit options, they should find a way into your winter wardrobe this season.

Denim: Head-to-toe denim was big for fall, and we're continuing to see it thriving through the winter season. Play with patchwork styles and a range of washes for denim that's anything but dull.

Ruching prints: Be the belle of this season's intimate holiday gatherings in dresses brimming with feminine ruching details. The design works wonderfully with any sort of fabric, almost every print and is super flattering while not looking too extra.

