Red Velvet alum Seulgi has got us bookmarking her effortless style; Here’s what we learnt

Seulgi aka Kang Seul-gi is the fashion queen we’re currently in awe of. It's no secret that the 27-year-old South Korean singer has a full glam team at her disposal, the idol still rocks basic styles that ultimately make her look even chicer. The Red Velvet alum, along with her fellow band members, is a style star to watch out for. And today, we’re looking at a few tips and tricks we’ve learnt from her effortless style.

Cloud coats are winter's biggest outerwear trend and given their versatility and functionality, we expect them to become fall and winter staples. Layer up or throw on and go, these jackets are a foolproof style blessing for fashion newbies as well as a must-have in every fashion maverick’s wardrobe.

Something for the brave-hearted: Alluring single-closure cardigans have been Instagrammed countless times at this point and seen on every fashion it-girl you could think of. It may not be for the faint of heart, but given its popularity and uniqueness, we don't expect people to retire them any time soon. If you wanna try this out but keep things risk-free, try opting for a body hugging inner layer before throwing on the risque cardigan on top.

Ever since last year, chunky loafers continue to sell out every time they've restocked thanks to idols like Seulgi rocking them. They're trendy without being over-the-top, so you can rest assured that your money will have been well spent if you choose to go for it. They're also really easy to style and work with almost everything since they're in neutral colours.

