Red Velvet alum Seulgi has inspired THESE ridiculously stylish fashion trends in our wardrobe

Red Velvet alum Seulgi doesn't just have an angelic voice but also an angelic fashion sense! The idol always looks cute as a button and is always on-trend. Just like her fellow Red Velvet members, the icon stands out with her style but also keeps true to her signature style even when trying new trends. And even though all the band alums have impeccable style, Seulgi nails the feminine-chic look like no one else. Today, we’re looking at some of the icon’s best trends that will hopefully make our wardrobes a bit more fashionable!

Cargo pants:​​ Don't you love the practicality of having lots of pockets? I sure do. Cargo pants are a trend that has been bubbling up for a bit, but I happen to think the market selection is particularly excellent right now.

Knee-​​high boots: If you only have the budget for one new shoe trend, it should probably be knee-high boots. They're so versatile and can be styled in so many different ways.

Sharpas and shearlings: This one's a no-brainer. It's arguably the comfiest winter trend in existence, and it also happens to be incredibly popular this year. Whether you test-drive the trend via hats, shoes, or sweaters, you really can't go wrong.

Wide-leged pants: ​​If you've been thinking of easing your chokehold on skinny jeans, now's the time to do it. After all, none other than Seulgi is a fan of the trend that's somehow relaxed yet polished at the same time.

