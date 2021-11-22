Red Velvet alum Shon Seung-wan aka Wendy is the multi-talented idol that's known widely for her singing skills, her acting, and her radio hosting gigs, but in recent times we’ve come to take a special liking towards her trendsetting style! Street style or black tie elegance, the idol is on a roll with her sartorial fashion choices. She recently also made her solo debut in 2021 with Like Water! Today, we’re looking back at 3 winter trends inspired by the icon, scroll down for tips to have your most stylish winter yet!

Leggings: The best thing about winter clothes has got to be hosiery. Model your tights like Wendy and step out in your brightest best. Whether they are crayon-bright and logoed, they have an ease and chicness to them that goes with almost every outfit, only if you play your colours right!

Suit up: Back to school, this winter as the iconic Cher Horowitz's most reliable preppy suits come back in style. Make space in your closet for thigh-grazing miniskirts and blazers. Super chic and comfortable for winter, the humble suit can be styled in so many ways and is great for layering! Apart from Wendy, the style is approved by the likes of Chanel, Michael Kors and Saint Laurent!

Neutrals: While bold colours are all the rage right now, don't forget to balance them out with some shades that mirror the seasonal change. Not only do you look one with nature and really luxe, but you will also always look on-point for autumn.

Also read: BLACKPINK, aespa & TWICE: The crown bearers of this month’s Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings