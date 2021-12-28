Red Velvet alum Yeri blessed us with these 3 styling tips this winter

Yeri aka Kim Ye-rim, the mighty 22-year-old singer and alum of one of South Korea’s most popular band–Red Velvet is our style star in focus today. While she may be young, the idol has the chops of a chic fashionista in the works. From always being on-trend to setting new benchmarks with her street style looks, the icon does it all flawlessly. Today, we’re looking at the best styling tips we’ve learnt from Yeri herself.

Leather pants always lend a cool vibe, and a fitted sweater balances out proportions. Bonus points if any piece of your ensemble is knitted. Something to remember when styling your outfits this season is that monotone looks and playing around with different textures of the same hues is always a winner in our books!

If you're on the fence about edgy vs feminine, fret not and tr mixing the two, we promise it won't look too much. A feminine sweater and skirt juxtaposed with edgy combat boots create a perfect balance and will keep you warm this season with ease. For an even more elevated look, try adding a chic baguette bag for true french girl style and coolness.

Layering is king and tossing a slouchy blazer over anything is a winner in every style file—even your standard sweater and trouser look. The pairing will bring an instantly polished and modern twist to your silhouette and have you looking super smart and ready to take on all business. Seriously. This ensemble requires just three pieces but feels particularly forward.

Also read: THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi & Irene got REAL about working together; Admitted being nervous & worried