Red Velvet alum Yeri has us bookmarking THESE fashion trends

South Korean all-girl band Red Velvet is not just making waves with their music but also with their impressive style. With the fascinating success of their songs Rookie, The Red Summer and Perfect Velvet, their music conveys much more than catchy beats. Many attribute their impressionable style in the MVs to their popularity and we can agree! While talking about fashion, the band alum Yeri has the most spunky taste in trends and has a knack for always being fashion-forward. In honour of the style star, we’re looking back at some of the most amazing looks and trends she’s spotted over the years.

Checks: While feminine, gingham also exudes power and control in one’s outfits. The singer has been spotted rocking the print in many different ways over the years, and why not, these little checks take a one-size-fits-all approach. There are ladylike dresses, of course, but the beloved print can also be found on sporty pieces and even a baseball cap.

Feminine Frills: It seems that all those sweatpants in lockdown lead us right here: bubblegum-pink confections. Ladies are hiding no more—bring on the froth in voluminous dresses, frilly tops, and sweet trenches.

Monotone Whites: Sheer black gowns not quite your desired after-dark fare? A worthwhile contender for after-dark is the cutout white dress. Give your abs their moment under the moon in high-gloss white.

