Red Velvet alum Yeri inspires the top 3 winning winter trends this season

Singer, rapper and actress Kim Ye-rim aka Yeri is the stylish 22-year-old who’s making waves in fashion and music with her girl group Red Velvet. The young idol is often seen rocking everything from the most daring looks with confidence to the most basic outfits with complete swagger. Everything from Yeri’s styling to her fashion choices, in general, say a ton about her sartorial choices and makes her a trendsetter to watch out for. Today, we’re decoding her top 3 trends for winter. Scroll down to see what Yeri would rock in the chilly months!

Boot up: Boots in any height, be it bootie to so-high-they’re-almost-pants or the short ones you rock with jeans and dresses--boots are a great addition to any winter wardrobe. But the best of them all are knee-high boots, which are the ones we’re (along with Yeri) are repeating on a daily. Considering fashion is drawing heavily on the ’90s right now, knee-high boots are meeting minidresses and high-slitted midi and maxi skirts right there!

No sweat: While some love ugly Christmas sweaters, others give the tradition a stingy side-eye. In your childhood, if you wore plenty of terrible holiday knitwear as a kid, and genuinely enjoy getting all dressed up for holiday parties, you probably land in the latter camp. The statement knit, a huge trend for Fall 2021, is a genius way around the issue. These bold sweaters take as much guts to wear as any reindeer pullover but are much more fun to behold.

Cosy up: As the air gets chillier, coats and jackets are quickly becoming a non-negotiable when it comes to winter layering. And, lucky for us, one of our favourite outerwear trends just happens to be one that we can all start wearing right now. That's right: We're talking about the forever-sporty, off-duty favourite the bomber jacket.

Also read: BLACKPINK, aespa & TWICE: The crown bearers of this month’s Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings