Red Velvet alum Yeri relies on THESE three foolproof trends to always look chic

Red Velvet alum Yeri is the 22-year-old alum of one of South Korea’s most popular bands who’s making waves in the world for more than her music. At just 22, the idol is not only a supremely successful singer but also a phenomenal style star with fashion that never fails. Always on-trend and on-point, the Red Velvet alum leaves no stones unturned when it comes to her ridiculously good-looking and polished style. Synonymous with elegant, sharp and posh, Yeri’s aesthetic is beyond her years. Who better to look at for inspiration as we go from chilly winter to spring. Scroll down to learn some trends Yeri always follows to maintain her chic style.

Orange is the new pink: We can't say enough good things about all things orange and predict it will be the colour that defines 2022. You can ease your way into the shade by wearing one standout piece like a pair of heels, or go for a head-to-toe look if you want to make a big statement. Yeri loves bright colours and is often seeing rocking neon hues in her wardrobe.

Denim du jour: As a Yeri-inspired fashionista, denim will always be in style for us, so the latest way to wear it really boils down to some of the niche micro-trends that pop up. There are numerous cool takes on double denim looks that range from matching denim tweed set to oversize shirts paired with jeans.

Trip to the 90s: The great Y2K revival is here with Yeri as its mascot, which just makes sense since fashion always tends to look 20 years back. Now, there's an excuse to start wearing some of the OG trends from the '2000s, whether or not you've worn them before.

