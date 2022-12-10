Red Velvet and aespa display ethereal visuals in Beautiful Christmas teasers for SMCU PALACE

The pre-released song 'Beautiful Christmas' of '2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE' (2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU Palace) is scheduled to be released on December 14th at 6 pm through various music sites. The new song Beautiful Christmas is a carol dance song with a lively swing rhythm centered on rhythmic bass and piano performances.

In particular, Red Velvet and aespa give a fresh vocal synergy with this song, sweetly conveying the song's message that today is the best moment with a loved one, doubling the exciting party atmosphere. Beautiful Christmas is the title song of '2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE' scheduled to be released on December 26th. With this album, in addition to the collaboration between Red Velvet and aespa, you can meet various member combinations of SM singers that have not been seen anywhere else.

SMCU PALACE:

In addition, at midnight on the 10th, through various official social media accounts of SMTOWN, various teaser images of Red Velvet and aespa members, who transformed into Santa girls that match the mood of the song, was also released, drawing attention. Meanwhile, the 'SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE' project is based on the concept of 'SMCU PALACE', a virtual space that exists in 'KWANGYA' (wilderness). Daily performances, metaverse experiences, and exhibitions will be presented together.

About Red Velvet:

Red Velvet originally debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness with the four-member line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. A fifth member, Yeri, joined the group in March 2015, following the release of their first mini album, Ice Cream Cake. Musically, the work of Red Velvet reflects their own group name: their predominantly-pop red side experiments occasionally with electronic and funk, and while their velvet side focuses on '90s-influenced R&B with elements of ballad and hip hop. Their genre versatility and hooks have garnered critical praise.