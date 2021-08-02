Red Velvet announces comeback date for upcoming album ‘Queendom’

The celebration is not over yet! On the closing of week-long project ‘Queen’s Archive’ in celebration of the Kpop girl group’s seventh anniversary, Red Velvet surprised fans with the announcement of their comeback on August 16 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with the group’s 6th Mini-Album ‘Queendom’. The group will be making a comeback after a year and half.

On 2 August at midnight KST, Red Velvet took to their official Twitter account to release a pink coloured poster for the comeback with a glittery logo in the middle. The group has also updated their Instagram account with regards to the comeback.

Here’s the teaser for Red Velvet’s Comeback.

‘서머퀸’ 레드벨벳 컴백! 새 미니앨범 ‘Queendom’ 8월 16일 공개!

다채로운 분위기의 총 6곡 수록!

8월 16일 오후 8시 온라인 팬미팅 ‘inteRView vol.7 : Queendom’ 개최!#Queendom #퀸덤#레드벨벳 #RedVelvet pic.twitter.com/qHt7QIyIcn — Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) August 2, 2021

The group has recently been very active and has constantly kept fans posted with their mysterious and colourful archive project including both, group as well as individual photos and videos.