Red Velvet announces comeback date for upcoming album ‘Queendom’

The celebration is not over yet! On the closing of week-long project ‘Queen’s Archive’ in celebration of the Kpop girl group’s seventh anniversary, Red Velvet surprised fans with the announcement of their comeback on August 16 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with the group’s 6th Mini-Album ‘Queendom’. The group will be making a comeback after a year and half.
On 2 August at midnight KST, Red Velvet took to their official Twitter account to release a pink coloured poster for the comeback with a glittery logo in the middle. The group has also updated their Instagram account with regards to the comeback.
Here’s the teaser for Red Velvet’s Comeback.
‘서머퀸’ 레드벨벳 컴백! 새 미니앨범 ‘Queendom’ 8월 16일 공개!
다채로운 분위기의 총 6곡 수록!
8월 16일 오후 8시 온라인 팬미팅 ‘inteRView vol.7 : Queendom’ 개최!#Queendom #퀸덤#레드벨벳 #RedVelvet pic.twitter.com/qHt7QIyIcn
— Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) August 2, 2021
The group has recently been very active and has constantly kept fans posted with their mysterious and colourful archive project including both, group as well as individual photos and videos.
While fans were busy concluding the 7th Anniversary archives, Red Velvet thought it was the perfect time to reveal their plans for a summer comeback.
Since no further details of the comeback have been revealed, it is difficult to conclude anything about the music in store. However, it is sure that the album is going to bring a lot of high-end music to the table, considering it will be the five-member group’s comeback after a long while.
Managed by SM entertainment, Red Velvet originally debuted in 2014 with the digital single 'Happiness'. Their fifth member, Yeri, joined the group in March 2015, following the release of their first mini album, Ice Cream Cake.
Musically, the work of Red Velvet reflects their own group’s name: their predominantly-pop 'red' side experiments occasionally with electronic, funk and hip hop, while their 'velvet' side focuses on 90s-influenced R&B with elements of ballad and jazz.
Also Read: Red Velvet celebrated their 7th debut anniversary as the ‘Queen’s Archive’ project concludes
Are you excited for Red Velvet’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.