Red Velvet announces comeback with 3rd full album What A Chill Kill; to release on November 13

K-pop enthusiasts around the world have reason to rejoice as Red Velvet, the beloved girl group, confirms their highly anticipated comeback. The powerhouse group is set to release their 3rd full-length album, titled What A Chill Kill, on November 13, and we can't contain our excitement.

Red Velvet’s comeback announcement

SM Entertainment confirmed on October 18 that the highly anticipated release of Red Velvet' s third full-length album, titled What A Chill Kill , is scheduled for November 13. Within this album, a rich collection of 10 songs spanning various musical genres awaits listeners, inviting them to immerse in the diverse and vibrant sonic palette of Red Velvet.

About Red Velvet

Red Velvet has consistently pushed the boundaries of K-pop with their eclectic sound, mesmerizing performances, and captivating visuals. With a massive global following, their comebacks are always highly anticipated, and the announcement of What A Chill Kill is no exception.

Marking a significant milestone, this album represents Red Velvet's return to the full-length format, following a gap of approximately six years since the unveiling of their second album, Perfect Velvet, back in November 2017. With this release, the group aspires to once again astonish and delight global music enthusiasts with an even more sophisticated and refined musical journey, accompanied by a distinct concept that is uniquely Red Velvet, executed with unparalleled artistry.

Red Velvet’s Legacy

The news of Red Velvet's comeback has sent fans into a frenzy on social media. Red Velvet's devoted following, known as ReVeluvs, have been sharing their excitement, speculating on the album's concept, and eagerly awaiting the teasers that will precede the official release.

With each Red Velvet comeback, fans anticipate not only outstanding music but also captivating visuals and storytelling. The group's unique style, exceptional vocals, and stunning visuals make every comeback an event to remember. As we count down the days to the release, anticipation and excitement are building, and it's safe to say that What A Chill Kill will be a significant moment in Red Velvet's illustrious career. Stay tuned for what promises to be an unforgettable musical journey with Red Velvet.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Red Velvet’s Joy to return to group activities after taking a break for two months; SM Ent shares statement