Red Velvet are cottegecore queens but with a dark secret in gorgeous comeback music video for Cosmic; WATCH

Red Velvet is back with their highly anticipated comeback Cosmic, featuring the title track of the same name. The music video is a stunning blend of bright energy and subtle, eerie undertones, showcasing a stunning cinematic masterpiece. With Cosmic, Red Velvet reaffirms their reputation as the reigning Concept Queens, a title they hold not just within SM Entertainment but across the entire K-pop industry.

Red Velvet’s Cosmic's music video

In Cosmic, Red Velvet skillfully intertwines fairytale elements with dark and eerie themes, crafting a uniquely captivating aesthetic. Cosmic is a pop-dance track penned and composed by renowned K-pop songwriter Kenzie and the Swedish composer duo Moonshine.

The song’s lyrics weave a fairy tale-like story about a traveler who unexpectedly arrives on a solitary star. Through a fateful encounter, the traveler discovers a love that spans the infinite expanse of the universe, akin to the vastness of the cosmos itself. The music video for the track, released simultaneously, unfolds amidst a midsummer festival backdrop. It eloquently portrays Red Velvet's journey of falling in love within a mysterious yet captivating atmosphere.

Watch the song below-

More about Red Velvet’s Cosmic

Their mini-album Cosmic has been released today, June 24, featuring the lead single of the same name. This release coincides with the girl band's 10-year anniversary since their debut in 2014. Cosmic consists of six tracks in total: Sunflower, Last Drop, Love Arcade, Bubble, Night Drive, and finally Cosmic, promising a diverse range of genres that will showcase the expanded musical universe of Red Velvet, according to SM Entertainment.

Leading up to the release, SM Entertainment unveiled a new trailer video that pays homage to Red Velvet's decade-long career. Packed with Easter eggs referencing various eras of the K-pop girl group, the trailer concludes with the girls traveling through a tunnel to reach a lush green valley, symbolizing a fresh start after their illustrious ten-year journey in the K-pop industry. This album marks Red Velvet's first release in seven months since their third full-length album Chill Kill in November 2023. The group has planned events and promotions to celebrate their 10-year anniversary with their fans including a Fan-con.

On June 19, Red Velvet unveiled a poster announcing additional stops for their fancon tour in Asia. Following their fancon event in Seoul on August 3 and 4, the group will be visiting Bangkok on August 17 and 18, Jakarta on September 7, Manila on September 14, and Macau on September 28.

