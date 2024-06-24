Red Velvet are cottegecore queens but with a dark secret in gorgeous comeback music video for Cosmic; WATCH
Red Velvet is finally making a comeback with Cosmic with the title track of same name. The MV is a cinematic masterpiece with a bright energy yet filled with underlying spooky vibes. Watch below!
-
Red Velvet made their comeback on June 24 with mini album Cosmic
-
They also released the gorgeous lead title track Cosmic's music video
Red Velvet is back with their highly anticipated comeback Cosmic, featuring the title track of the same name. The music video is a stunning blend of bright energy and subtle, eerie undertones, showcasing a stunning cinematic masterpiece. With Cosmic, Red Velvet reaffirms their reputation as the reigning Concept Queens, a title they hold not just within SM Entertainment but across the entire K-pop industry.
Red Velvet’s Cosmic's music video
In Cosmic, Red Velvet skillfully intertwines fairytale elements with dark and eerie themes, crafting a uniquely captivating aesthetic. Cosmic is a pop-dance track penned and composed by renowned K-pop songwriter Kenzie and the Swedish composer duo Moonshine.
The song’s lyrics weave a fairy tale-like story about a traveler who unexpectedly arrives on a solitary star. Through a fateful encounter, the traveler discovers a love that spans the infinite expanse of the universe, akin to the vastness of the cosmos itself. The music video for the track, released simultaneously, unfolds amidst a midsummer festival backdrop. It eloquently portrays Red Velvet's journey of falling in love within a mysterious yet captivating atmosphere.
Watch the song below-
More about Red Velvet’s Cosmic
Their mini-album Cosmic has been released today, June 24, featuring the lead single of the same name. This release coincides with the girl band's 10-year anniversary since their debut in 2014. Cosmic consists of six tracks in total: Sunflower, Last Drop, Love Arcade, Bubble, Night Drive, and finally Cosmic, promising a diverse range of genres that will showcase the expanded musical universe of Red Velvet, according to SM Entertainment.
Leading up to the release, SM Entertainment unveiled a new trailer video that pays homage to Red Velvet's decade-long career. Packed with Easter eggs referencing various eras of the K-pop girl group, the trailer concludes with the girls traveling through a tunnel to reach a lush green valley, symbolizing a fresh start after their illustrious ten-year journey in the K-pop industry. This album marks Red Velvet's first release in seven months since their third full-length album Chill Kill in November 2023. The group has planned events and promotions to celebrate their 10-year anniversary with their fans including a Fan-con.
On June 19, Red Velvet unveiled a poster announcing additional stops for their fancon tour in Asia. Following their fancon event in Seoul on August 3 and 4, the group will be visiting Bangkok on August 17 and 18, Jakarta on September 7, Manila on September 14, and Macau on September 28.
ALSO READ: Red Velvet to hold HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv fancon tour to celebrate 10th debut anniversary