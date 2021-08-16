Red Velvet bring a scintillating, dazzling and futuristic MV for the awaited title track ‘Queendom’

The ‘Summer Concept’ Queens are back with ‘Queendom’ and we cannot get enough of it! The beautiful cinematography, outfits, hairstyles, makeup, dance, graphics etc screams of a pure Red Velvet concept. Mixed in with kitschy themes and knick knacks, the MV was like a mixture of ‘Red Flavour’, ‘RBB’ and ‘Peek-A-Boo’. On August 16 at 2:30 pm IST, the MV as well as the mini album of the same name,'Queendom' was released through various music sites.

'Queendom' is a refreshing pop dance song that rhythmically harmonizes with a dreamy flute and brass riff on a colorful synth base. The addictive hook and Red Velvet's bright and cheerful vocals stand out. The lyrics are full of positive energy with the message that we are all the 'Queen' of our lives, and that we shine more beautifully when we are together. The reason this album is special is that it is an album released by Red Velvet to celebrate the 7th anniversary of their debut as well as promoting as a full group after 1 year and 8 months.

This album includes the title song 'Queendom', the electro-punk genre song 'Knock On Wood', the R&B pop 'Better Be' with Red Velvet's dreamy vocals and rich harmony, The medium-tempo pop R&B 'Pushin' N Pullin' featuring Red Velvet's groovy vocals, the slow-tempo R&B ballad 'Hello, Summer' (Hello, Sunset) with a late summer vibe, and energetic and ‘Pose’, an upbeat pop dance number.

When Red Velvet released the repackage album 'The ReVe Festival' Finale' in December 2019, they performed a long run with the title song 'Psycho' and recorded a total of 9 trophies in terrestrial music broadcasting alone. During the promotions, Wendy got seriously injured and had to withdraw from all further activities to participate in the recovery process and has since, resumed her activities in the spring of last year by participating in dubbing movies and OSTs for dramas as well as also debuted as a solo artist for the first time in April of this year.

To celebrate the release of their newest album, Red Velvet will be conducting a live broadcast through Vlive at 4:30 pm on August 16th.

